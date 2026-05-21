Police need help finding person of interest in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting in Atlanta on Monday.

Police say officers initially responded to reports of a car crash along Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and discovered the driver of the vehicle had been shot just before 8 p.m.

That victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

He was identified as 37-year-old Joseph Williams.

Police say “the victim may have sustained his injury at 901 Joseph E. Boone Blvd.”

Investigators are asking for anyone with any information on this person of interest to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.