Atlanta police investigating two deadly shootings reported minutes apart

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened minutes apart in southwest Atlanta.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunfire at a home on Lisbon Drive near Perkerson Park, just west of Metropolitan Parkway, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened just one minute after officers were called to another deadly shooting along Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

Police say officers initially responded to reports of a car crash and discovered the driver of the vehicle had been shot.

That victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Neither victim has been publicly identified.

Police have not announced any arrests in either case.