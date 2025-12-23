Police need help finding missing person in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Police have asked for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman in Clayton County.

Clayton County police responded to a report of a missing person at the 6000 block of Canoe Trace in Rex around 8 p.m. on Dec. 21. Jovita Holder was last seen on Dec. 20 around 10:30 a.m. entering a red Jeep and has not returned home, police officials add.

Holder is described as a Black female, she is 5’6 tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown at this time. Police did not say how old Holder is.

Holder has been diagnosed with a mental disorder, police officials add.

If you have seen Holder or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department immediately at 770-477-3550.