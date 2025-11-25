Police need help finding missing 59-year-old man in Gwinnett County

Police in Gwinnett County are continuing their search for a missing 59-year-old man who was last seen in the Peachtree Corners area on Monday.

Police say Roswell native Ellis Wright was last seen around 2 p.m. near the 3300 block of Peachtree Corners Circle near Jones Mill Road.

He is described as 5′9 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, blue and black striped shirt, blue cotton jacket, a black hat, and red and white shoes.

If anyone has seen Ellis Wright, please call 911 immediately or contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.