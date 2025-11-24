Police need help finding missing 21-year-old Acworth man

ACWORTH, GA — Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man who was last seen on Nov. 19 leaving a home in Acworth.

Police responded to a missing person report at 3247 Blue Springs Trace and met with Algunda Jackson, who says her son Kenny Jackson is missing.

Kenny was last known to be with a friend, who informed police Kenny was last seen at Brook Run Skate Park at the 4700 block of North Peachtree Road in Dunwoody around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Police say Kenny was last seen wearing a light grey sweatshirt, grey joggers, white and black shoes, and a black backpack. He was also carrying an additional pair of orange and white cleats.

Kenny has a tattoo on his left arm extending from the elbow to the wrist and was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia tag CSG7675. The vehicle was captured on a FLOCK camera at 7:52 p.m. on Nov. 19 in Oconee County, officials add.

Photo of missing man Kenny Jackson (Acworth Police Department)

2016 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia tag CSG7675 that missing man Kenny Jackson was driving (Acworth Police Department)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department immediately. Other jurisdictions have been notified, and detectives with the Acworth Police Department are actively investigating this case.