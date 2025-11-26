Police nab dangerous fugitive in Atlanta with help from technology and K-9

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Eyes in the sky and on the ground helped Brookhaven police arrest an armed man wanted for numerous felonies.

The department used its Operation Plugged In camera network to track down a man who was wanted in a domestic disturbance incident that occurred at the Pollo Campero restaurant in the 3300 block of Buford Highway.

Officers responded to a hold-up alarm from inside the restaurant due to a domestic dispute between a male and female inside the restaurant. The employees had activated the alarm.

Even though the suspect had left before police arrived, officers interviewed the woman and discovered the man was armed with a handgun and had an outstanding felony warrant.

Police broadcast a detailed description of the suspect to responding units, who was quickly located walking along Buford highway, by the Operation Plugged In camera network.

Drones helped in the surveillance, but it was K-9 Officer Koda who found 22-year-old Antonio Dwayne Bailey of Atlanta trying to hide under leaves in a creek bed.

Police also found what appeared to a bag of marijuana.

Bailey faces a number of charges in DeKalb County as well as three outstanding warrants from Clayton County.

“Our goal is always to protect the Brookhaven community with both professionalism and innovation,” stated Brandon Gurley, Chief of Police. “The seamless coordination between our Operation Plugged In camera network, our drone operators, and K9 Koda showcases the dedication of our officers and the strength of our public safety partnerships. This arrest is an example of how technology and teamwork come together to keep our city safe.”

The full list of charges is below:

· Obstruction (Felony)

· Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (Felony)

· Giving false name and date of birth (Misdemeanor)

· Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Felony)

· Theft by receiving stolen firearm (Felony)

· Interference with government property (Felony)

Outstanding Clayton County warrants:

· Burglary (Felony)

· Criminal damage to property (Felony)

· Obstruction (Felony)