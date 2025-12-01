Local

Police in metro Atlanta county offer online shopping tips on National Computer Security Day

By Miles Montgomery
Gwinnett County Police offer safety tips on National Computer Security Day (Gwinnett County Police Department)
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — As Monday, Dec. 1 marks National Computer Security Day, the Gwinnett County Police Department is issuing a reminder for people to protect their information during the holiday shopping season.

Police officials say credit card fraud increases during this time of year.

Here are tips to help consumers stay safe, stay secure, and keep online holiday shopping worry-free:

• Set transaction alerts: Receive notifications of purchases in real time.

• Shop on secure websites: Look for “https” and the lock icon in your browser.

• Avoid public Wi-Fi: Use a secure network when shopping online.

• Report lost cards immediately: Contact your bank right away if a card goes missing.

