Police issue warning after recent bear sightings in metro Atlanta city

ALHARETTA, GA — Police are reminding residents in one metro Atlanta city to be on alert after a recent uptick in bear sightings.
There have been a number of bear sightings in Alpharetta, including at the Avalon shopping district.
Alpharetta Police Lt. Jason Carter says residents should avoid interacting with bears if they are seen.
“No selfies with bears,” Carter said. “Don’t try to pet the bear, don’t try to feed the bear.”
Officials say sightings typically increase in late spring and early summer as young male bears leave the North Georgia mountains in search of new territory and food sources.
Last week, police responded to the Lantern Ridge subdivision area near Alpharetta Elementary School after reports of a bear wandering nearby.
Alpharetta Police Captain Jakai Braithwaite also warned residents not to approach the bear.
“Definitely avoid approaching animals, we’ve heard that before, people try to get close to them, or take a photograph with them, we tell you to definitely stay away from that,” Braithwaite said last week.
Braithwaite previously said construction activity in the area could be contributing to the recent bear sightings.
Authorities are reminding residents to keep their distance and report any sightings to police.
Here are some helpful tips by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources:
- NEVER FEED OR APPROACH BEARS: Feeding bears (intentionally or unintentionally) trains them to approach homes and people for more food. Bears will defend themselves if a person gets too close, so don’t risk your safety and theirs!
- SECURE FOOD, GARBAGE AND RECYCLING: Food and food odors attract bears so don’t reward them with easily available food or garbage.
- REMOVE BIRD FEEDERS WHEN BEARS ARE ACTIVE: Birdseed and other grains have a high calorie content making them very attractive to bears. The best way to avoid conflicts with bears is to remove feeders during active bear sightings.
- NEVER LEAVE PET FOOD OUTDOORS: Feed outdoor pets portion sizes that will be completely eaten during each meal and then remove leftover food and food bowl. Securely store these foods so nothing is available to bears.
- CLEAN AND STORE GRILLS: After you use an outdoor grill, clean it thoroughly and make sure that all grease and fat is removed. Store cleaned grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out.
- ALERT NEIGHBORS TO BEAR ACTIVITY: Share news with your friends and neighbors about recent bear activity and how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; are you willing to adapt to living near bears?