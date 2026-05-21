Bear spotted near Alpharetta elementary school, police warn residents to stay alert

ALPHARETTA, GA — Residents in Alpharetta reported seeing a black bear near an elementary school and subdivision in north Fulton County.

Alpharetta police said officers were called to the Lantern Ridge subdivision area near Alpharetta Elementary School after reports of a bear wandering nearby.

Captain Jakai Braithwaite said officers were unable to locate the bear when they arrived.

“Alpharetta Police Department became aware of a black bear that was reported in the Lantern Ridge subdivision area near Alpharetta Elementary School,” Braithwaite said.

Police are now urging residents to closely watch children and pets if they are outside.

“Be careful, supervise your children outside playing, make sure you know what’s going on; supervise your pets out there,” Braithwaite said.

Braithwaite also warned residents not to approach the animal or attempt to take photos with it if they see it again.

“Definitely avoid approaching animals, we’ve heard that before, people try to get close to them, or take a photograph with them, we tell you to definitely stay away from that,” Braithwaite said.

Braithwaite said construction activity in the area could be contributing to the recent bear sightings.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.