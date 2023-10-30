Police investigating suspected kidnapping attempt in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a suspected kidnapping attempt in southwest Atlanta that led to a major traffic snarl on Interstate 20 Sunday night.

APD said they responded to a possible kidnapping involving a female victim at John Wesley Dobbs and I-20 westbound.

Traffic on I-20 is now flowing normally after Georgia State Patrol Troopers and paramedics blocked off the highway with road flares near exit 54.

APD confirmed they were trying to help GSP pull over a suspected male kidnapper with the female victim in the car.

Once officers got the car to stop, the two people were taken to the hospital.

It is unclear if the suspected kidnapper led troopers on a chase through traffic. At this time, no identities have been revealed and GSP has not said why the two had to be taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are also unknown at this time.









