Police investigating string of ATM thefts around Atlanta, extensive damage done to stores

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a string of ATM thefts around the city.

Police said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a theft at a convenience store on Lee Street in southwest Atlanta.

According to the investigation, a white van driven by two men backed up into the concrete wall of the food mart.

After crashing through the wall, the two men got out, grabbed the ATM, put it in the back of their van and drove away, according to police.

Police did not provide a description of the men.

Later in the morning, police received reports of another theft at a convenience store on Conley Road in southeast Atlanta.

Authorities confirmed that the ATM had also been stolen from that business.

“At this time, it is unknown if this incident is related to the incident on Lee Street,” police wrote in a statement.

Police did not release any additional information regarding this case or if there was damage at the store on Conley Road.

The investigation remains ongoing.