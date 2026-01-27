Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a pedestrian accident early Tuesday morning on Queen Mill Road north of Mount Gerizim Road in Cobb County.

Cobb County police say it happened just north of Highway 139 as a man was walking in the roadway.

A white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driving north on the road hit the man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver was not injured in the collision. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have not confirmed if charges will be filed.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is requested to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at (770) 499-3987.