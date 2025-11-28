Local

Police investigating fatal crash that left motorcyclist dead

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta police are investigating a crash between a sedan and a motorcycle that resulted in the death of the motorcyclist on Thanksgiving evening. (Alex_Schmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a crash between a sedan and a motorcycle that resulted in the death of the motorcyclist on Thanksgiving evening.

A car traveling northbound stopped to make a left turn into a driveway at 957 Metropolitan Parkway SW when the motorcycle, driving southbound, collided with the car.

The 48-year-old woman driving the Ford Fusion was not injured and remained on the scene. However, the motorcycle driver, a 35-year-old man, was unresponsive and was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.

The accident remains under investigation as police are working to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.

