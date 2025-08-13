Police investigating Atlanta rapper’s death as possible self-defense

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The shooting death of Atlanta rapper Tevin Hood, known in the music world as T-Hood, is now being investigated as a possible case of self-defense.

Gwinnett County police initially believed the 33-year-old rapper had been murdered at his home on Lee Road in Snellville. Investigators now say a man who went to the residence to protect a woman injured during a domestic disturbance ended up shooting Hood.

Police say the shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. The woman involved in the incident suffered physical injuries, though officials have not released further details.

Hood was known for songs including Ready to Go, Percolator, and Big Booty.

