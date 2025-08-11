Crime And Law

Atlanta rapper identified as deadly Gwinnett County shooting victim

By Miles Montgomery
Man shot, killed at Gwinnett County home (WSB-TV)
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta based rapper who was shot and killed in Gwinnett County has been identified.

A 9-1-1 caller told police that a dispute took place at a residence on the 3900 block of Lee Road around 7 p.m. on Friday and someone was shot.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified by family members as 33-year-old Tevin Hood. Hood was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information to share in this case is encouraged to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visitwww.stopcrimeATL.com.

