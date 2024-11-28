Local

Police investigating after person found shot dead on Kennesaw road

By Miles Montgomery
Authorities investigating after 2 juveniles killed in shooting in Florida (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

KENNESAW, Ga. — An investigation is underway after police in Kennesaw say a person was found shot dead and lying on a road early Thanksgiving morning.

Around 3 a.m., Kennesaw officers responded to the area of Moon Station Road after reports of a person lying in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the identity or age of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Erin Ange at 770-422-4533 or via email.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!