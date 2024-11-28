Police investigating after person found shot dead on Kennesaw road

KENNESAW, Ga. — An investigation is underway after police in Kennesaw say a person was found shot dead and lying on a road early Thanksgiving morning.

Around 3 a.m., Kennesaw officers responded to the area of Moon Station Road after reports of a person lying in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the identity or age of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Erin Ange at 770-422-4533 or via email.