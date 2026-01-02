Police investigating after fireworks burn yard, damage car near home

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police say an investigation is underway after fireworks ignite flames near homes on New Year’s Day.

Police spokesman Blaine Clark says officers responded to a call from the 1000 block of Longshore Cove.

“The caller reported people setting off fireworks outside their home and said the fireworks burned part of their yard as well as damaged their car,” Clark reports.

He says it’s an open investigation.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.