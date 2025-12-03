Police investigate shooting that ‘played out like a movie’ at metro Atlanta restaurant

CONYERS, GA — Police say it is fortunate that no one was injured after a man started shooting at a Mexican restaurant in the metro Atlanta area.

Conyers Police Capt. Quantavis Garcia said a man opened fire inside the Chiquitos Cantina and Grill on Old Salem Road and customers inside shot back at the suspect.

“It played out like a movie. We believe the citizen bystanders who discharged their firearms acted in self-defense and ultimately saved lives inside of that restaurant,” Garcia said.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting.

Officers called in Rockdale County SWAT team to look for the shooter and surrounded a home on Oak Forest Drive.

Officers later arrested the suspect at a home. The identity of the suspect was not released. It is unclear what charges he faces.