Police investigate deadly shooting at Tara Boulevard shopping center

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
Shooting in Clayton County shopping center Investigators said the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the shopping center at 10375 Tara Boulevard near Jonesboro. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that unfolded overnight at a shopping center along Tara Boulevard.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and then seeing someone lying on the ground in front of a grocery store. Officers later confirmed that one person was killed.

The incident occurred during the evening hours while nearby stores were still open, prompting concerns from shoppers and employees in the area.

Authorities have not released any details about a suspect or what may have led up to the shooting. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses in hopes of identifying those involved and piecing together what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story

