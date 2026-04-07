Police investigate after man found shot on I-285, say incident started elsewhere

ATLANTA — A death investigation on Interstate 285 caused major backups during Tuesday morning’s commute as police worked to determine how a man ended up shot inside a vehicle on the highway.

According to DeKalb County Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot on I-285 southbound near the Glenwood Road exit early Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 50-year-old Tywarn Jones.

Investigators say the vehicle, described as a silver Audi, crashed into the median wall along I-285.

Police said preliminary information suggests the shooting did not happen on the interstate. Instead, investigators believe the shooting occurred in the 5500 block of Marbut Road during an argument.

Authorities say a witness transported Jones from that location and called for help on I-285.

Multiple lanes on the interstate were shut down for several hours during the investigation, leading to significant traffic delays.

Police have not released additional details about the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.