Local

Police identify man hit by several cars, killed on I-285 moments after stepping out of wrecked car

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Victor Dimas-Paniqgua (GoFundMe)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have identified a man who was killed when he got out of his car after an accident on I-285 and was hit by several other cars.

Police said the accident happened on I-285 at Chamblee Dunwoody Road around 4:43 a.m. on July 8. Officers arrived to find six vehicles involved in the crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the initial crash and a second crash caused a chain reaction with several other vehicles.

Police said one of the drivers involved in the first crash, Victor Dimas-Paniqgua, 38, was hit by several other vehicles and died at the scene. Five other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. It’s unclear if anyone is facing any charges.

Family members created a GoFundMe for Dimas, who they described as an amazing uncle, son and father. So far, the community has raised more than $5,000 for his funeral expenses.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!