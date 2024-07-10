Police identify man hit by several cars, killed on I-285 moments after stepping out of wrecked car

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have identified a man who was killed when he got out of his car after an accident on I-285 and was hit by several other cars.

Police said the accident happened on I-285 at Chamblee Dunwoody Road around 4:43 a.m. on July 8. Officers arrived to find six vehicles involved in the crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the initial crash and a second crash caused a chain reaction with several other vehicles.

Police said one of the drivers involved in the first crash, Victor Dimas-Paniqgua, 38, was hit by several other vehicles and died at the scene. Five other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. It’s unclear if anyone is facing any charges.

Family members created a GoFundMe for Dimas, who they described as an amazing uncle, son and father. So far, the community has raised more than $5,000 for his funeral expenses.