Body found inside vacant Kroger store in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County Police Department detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a vacant Kroger store that has been closed since 2024.

Police said a maintenance worker discovered the body Thursday morning while checking for a possible water leak inside the former Kroger location on Cobb Parkway.

“A maintenance worker went to the business to check for a possible water leak, while inside the building the worker discovered an adult male deceased,” Cobb police Sgt. Eric Smith said.

Smith said the man was pronounced dead by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

“The investigation into his death is active and ongoing, foul play is suspected. Anyone with additional information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department, major crimes unit,” Smith said.

Investigators have not released the victim’s identity or said how long the body may have been inside the building.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County police.