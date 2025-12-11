Police expand investigation of Buford man charged with stealing checks from mailboxes

HALL COUNTY, GA — Police are expanding their investigation on a Buford man charged with stealing checks in the mail. The accused mail thief has targeted mailboxes in Georgia and other states.

Oakwood Police say Xavier Jackson made off with at least $150K in stolen and washed checks.

Surveillance began after someone saw a man digging into a drive-through mailbox and revealed Jackson would block the mail slots to keep items from falling all the way inside.

At his home, officers found more than 300 pieces of mail and more checks they say Jackson would alter and put in the bank.

Jackson and his brother were arrested two years ago in Flowery Branch with more than a million dollars’ worth of stolen checks.

To prevent becoming a victim of mail theft, police recommend ensuring your mail falls to the bottom of the mailbox or taking time to take it inside the post office.