UPDATE: Chamblee police confirm there is no evidence of bomb near pizzeria

Authorities in Chamblee have confirmed there is no evidence of a bomb near Vintage Pizzeria on Peachtree Road.
UPDATE: Police have confirmed that there is no evidence of a bomb at the Vintage Pizza property. Everything has been cleared.— Chamblee GA (@ChambleeGA) November 30, 2023
Police began investigating a bomb threat reportedly made Thursday morning for the lofts above the pizzeria.
A bomb threat call was made at 10:28 a.m. for the lofts above Vintage Pizzeria located at 5434 Peachtree Rd. Police are investigating this matter and have evacuated everyone from the Vintage property. Police have a possible suspect identified. pic.twitter.com/MVT9Kh14nL— Chamblee GA (@ChambleeGA) November 30, 2023
“A bomb threat call was made at 10:28 a.m. for the lofts above Vintage Pizzeria located at 5434 Peachtree Rd,” city of Chamblee officials wrote in a post on social media Thursday. “Police are investigating this matter and have evacuated everyone from the Vintage property.
“Police have a possible suspect identified.”
As authorities investigated, the building was evacuated. Photos from the Chamblee Police Department showed a portion of Peachtree Road was roped off, blocking off access to other businesses near the pizzeria.
