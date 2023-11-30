Local

UPDATE: Chamblee police confirm there is no evidence of bomb near pizzeria

Police in Chamblee investigating bomb threat near pizza restaurant (File Photo) (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Authorities in Chamblee have confirmed there is no evidence of a bomb near Vintage Pizzeria on Peachtree Road.

Police began investigating a bomb threat reportedly made Thursday morning for the lofts above the pizzeria.

“A bomb threat call was made at 10:28 a.m. for the lofts above Vintage Pizzeria located at 5434 Peachtree Rd,” city of Chamblee officials wrote in a post on social media Thursday. “Police are investigating this matter and have evacuated everyone from the Vintage property.

“Police have a possible suspect identified.”

As authorities investigated, the building was evacuated. Photos from the Chamblee Police Department showed a portion of Peachtree Road was roped off, blocking off access to other businesses near the pizzeria.

