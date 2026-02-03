Police asking for public’s help in finding driver who hit teenager in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who hit a teenager in a church parking lot in January.

In the incident, a 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Abundant Life Church on Strickland Road on January 14 around 8:45 p.m.

The teen is still in a local hospital recovering from her injuries.

Investigators have reached a dead end when it comes to finding the vehicle and the driver.

Stacie Miller with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says it was a black SUV and that “it left the church parking lot and travelled towards Atlanta Highway on Strickland Road.”

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information that may help identify the vehicle or its occupants is urged to contact the Traffic Specialist Unit at (770) 781-2222, ext. 8535, or via email at tlhodges@forsythco.com.