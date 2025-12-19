Police arrest postal worker accused of stealing reward cards

AUSTELL, GA — A US postal worker in Austell is accused of stealing reward cards from the mail.

31-year-old Andrienne Braziel of Villa Rica is charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud.

She’s accused of stealing AT&T rewards cards from the mail. Police say several customers told the US postal service they never received their cards.

Braziel was assigned to the routes where the affected customers lived.

She was caught on surveillance footage at a number of locations using the stolen cards.

She worked at the South Atlanta Sorting and Delivery Center (S&DC) on James Jackson Parkway in Atlanta.