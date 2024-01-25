KSU reports armed intruder on campus, students placed on lockdown

Police at Kennesaw State University are searching for at least two armed suspects on the campus Wednesday night.

KSU Emergency: Kennesaw Campus: Remain secured in place. Armed suspects reported on campus. Police searching the area. — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) January 25, 2024

WSB’s Triple Team Traffic Mark McKay saw police activity on I-75 in both directions near Chastain Road and Wade Green Road.

Faculty, staff, and students are being asked to go and remain in a secure location.

Students posting on social media said they were locked in classrooms, the library and in labs.

WSB has learned that Cobb County police are assisting in the search.

Stay with 95.5WSB Radio for more on this developing story.

















©2024 Cox Media Group