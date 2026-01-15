Plumbers urge metro Atlanta residents to prepare homes as temperatures drop into the 20s

ATLANTA — With overnight lows expected to remain in the 20s for the next several nights, local plumbers across metro Atlanta are urging residents to take steps now to protect their homes from frozen pipes.

Jonathan Johnson with Plumb ’N Plumber in Cherokee County says homes with crawl spaces are especially vulnerable, noting that all plumbing in those areas is subject to freezing.

“If you have a garage that is not conditioned, any plumbing inside the garage is also susceptible to freeze breaks,” Johnson said.

Johnson recommends insulating or heat-wrapping pipes when possible and keeping indoor faucets dripping during sub-freezing temperatures. He says flowing water is harder to freeze.

“Ideally for a crawl space, you would like to have your pipes either insulated, heat wrapped, and if you can’t get those done, then obviously you want to drip every fixture in the house,” he said.

He also advises homeowners to turn off isolation valves for outdoor hose bibs and consider running a heater in the garage, since most garages in Georgia are unheated.

When it comes to dripping faucets, Johnson says moderation is key.

“It should be a fairly consistent drip. We want to keep water flowing and we also want to try to be mindful not to jack up our water bills,” he said.

If pipes do freeze, Johnson says shutting off the water immediately can help prevent major damage.

“Shut the water off — always shut the water off — and if you’re not sure, shut the water off,” he said.

Meanwhile, several metro Atlanta communities are opening warming centers during the arctic blast. The City of Atlanta says warming centers will be open nightly this week at the Central Park, Selena S. Butler, and Old Adamsville recreation centers.

Sandy Springs says it will open its City Hall lobby during business hours, inviting residents to come inside and warm up as freezing temperatures continue across the area.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.