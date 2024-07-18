Play ball! Braves reveal 2025 regular season schedule, MLB All-Star Game date

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves have released their 2025 schedule. We also know when Truist Park will host the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The team will open its season on the West Coast starting on March 27 against the San Diego Padres before heading to Los Angeles for a series against the Dodgers.

Braves fans will then get their first chance to see the team at Truist Park on April 4 against the Miami Marlins.

Atlanta will also host the 2025 All-Star Game on July 15, 2025, along with other events, including the Home Run Derby on July 14. This will be the first time Atlanta has hosted the All-Star Game since it was held at Turner Field in 2000.

Atlanta will have a home-heavy close to the 2025 season, with 15 of 24 games in September at Truist Park.

The regular season will wrap up with a home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The full schedule can be found by clicking here.