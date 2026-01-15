Plastic processing center briefly evacuated for chemical fire in Atlanta

FOREST PARK, GA — A chemical fire is now under control at a plastic processing plant on Barnett Road in Forest Park. No injuries were reported.

Clayton County Fire Chief Tim Sweat says their crews helped Forest Park firefighters on Thursday afternoon at the scene of the fire at 71 Barnett Road, and a 1-mile area was evacuated around the plant.

“The fire became under control, so we lifted the mandatory evacuation order,” reports Sweat.

He says automatic sprinklers kicked in to help extinguish the fire, and all employees made it out safely.