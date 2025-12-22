‘Plane Noise’ complaint app helps residents living near metro Atlanta airport

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County Government officials are reminding residents about an app that will let residents who live near the DeKalb County Peachtree Airport in north metro Atlanta submit complaints.

Noise pollution has been a common complaint among residents in the area, officials said. About 90 noise complaints are filed per month.

“Plane Noise allows its users to submit noise complaints via a new and easy to understand webform, a convenient mobile app and a noise hotline,” DeKalb County Government officials said.

The noise hotline allows people to leave recorded messages regarding noise concerns.

Officials encourage residents who use the app to provide specific information regarding the time, location, and possible type of aircraft including a helicopter or jet.

Anyone who may need help on how to use the webform and mobile app can find information on the DeKalb County Government website here.