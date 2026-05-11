Plane carrying hantavirus patients from cruise ship lands in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two passengers connected to a hantavirus outbreak aboard the M/V Hondius cruise ship arrived in metro Atlanta Monday morning for treatment and monitoring.

Officials say the passengers arrived on a specially arranged flight that landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 9 a.m. after departing from Omaha, Nebraska.

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed the patients are being transported to Emory University Hospital.

Nebraska health officials said at least one of the passengers is showing symptoms.

Officials have not released the identities of the patients.

Earlier this month, the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed that two Georgia residents who were aboard the cruise ship had already returned home.

Health officials say both remain asymptomatic and are being monitored while following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.