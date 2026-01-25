Social posts show winter weather conditions across north Georgia and metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Ice, snow and other winter precipitation continued to fall across north Georgia and the metro Atlanta area from Saturday night into Sunday.

Residents across the region have been sharing photos showing how the winter weather is impacting their communities.

Images submitted from Cumming show sleet accumulating in the area, while photos from Roswell show rain and a glaze of ice forming on surfaces.

Take a look at what viewers are seeing in their neighborhoods as winter weather continues to move through the area.