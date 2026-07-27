Phase 2 underway on Dunwoody water main replacement project

DUNWOODY, GA — Phase 2 of the Dunwoody Knoll water main replacement project is underway as crews begin the next stage of a long-term effort to replace aging water infrastructure.

Crews are working on a half-mile stretch of Spalding Drive between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Coronation Drive. Work is also taking place along Coronation Drive and Redfield Road.

The project is expected to continue for the next seven months. Most construction is scheduled for Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The project is part of a multibillion-dollar effort to improve DeKalb County’s water infrastructure. Officials say the pipes being replaced were installed 50 to 70 years ago and have been blamed for dozens of water main breaks over the years.

Over the past 35 years, there have been 49 reported water main breaks in the Dunwoody Knoll area.

The first phase of the project was completed earlier this year. Residents can get an update on the project during a meeting Tuesday evening.