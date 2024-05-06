Local

P.F. Chang’s at Cumberland Mall closed for ‘foreseeable future’ after electrical fire

By WSBTV
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Fire and Rescue says operations at Cumberland Mall will continue as usual after an electrical fire at P.F. Chang’s.

Fire officials say when they arrived, fire personal evacuated P.F. Chang’s and nearby restaurants.

After their investigation, officials say they found a small electrical fire in P.F. Chang’s.

Officials say there was an extensive overhaul needed to put the fire out, however, no one was injured.

It is unclear how long this P.F. Chang’s location will be closed, however, it will be closed for the “foreseeable future.”

