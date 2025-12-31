Pet owners in metro Atlanta county required to register animal litters

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Pet owners will have to register their animal’s litter now, with DeKalb County’s new ordinance.

The ordinance is a way to address pet over-population.

PIO of Animal Enforcement Services Cameron Palmer says it’s a preventative measure, similar to spaying or neutering, to keep the county in the loop with how many pets are in the community.

“Overpopulation doesn’t start at the shelter,” Palmer said. “The registry will help identify where these litters are coming from.”

Palmer says this pet litter registry will be up on their website Thursday.

“When your dog, cat, or rabbit has a litter, you have 21 days to register that animal,” Palmer said.

He says this is not supposed to feel like a government over-reach, but to hold owners accountable for new litters and to help keep shelter overcrowding down.

Backyard breeding is one of the biggest contributors to pet overpopulation.