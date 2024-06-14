Person shot near parking lot of Walmart in Milton, police investigating

MILTON, Ga. — Officers are on the scene of a shooting in a parking lot near a Walmart in Milton.

Milton police confirmed that Milton police shot at a suspect in the parking lot of the Walmart on Windward Parkway near the city’s border with Alpharetta.

It is unclear if a suspect was hit.

Views from News Chopper 2 showed at least three damaged cars and several Milton police cars in the area.

It is unclear what injuries anyone sustained as a result of this shooting.

There are several other businesses in this area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group