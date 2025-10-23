Police investigating after pedestrian killed in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in DeKalb County.

Authorities found a 40-year-old man lying in the road in the area of Lawrenceville Highway and Hollywood Lane.

He was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries, officials said. The identity of the victim was not released.

Police are searching for the driver who hit the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

