20-year-old woman struck and killed while walking in crosswalk in Brookhaven

By WSB Radio News Staff
Woman killed in hit-and-run with truck Clairmont Road and Dresden Road (Georgia Department of Transportation)
BROOKHAVEN, GA — A fatal crash is under investigation in Brookhaven after a woman was struck and killed while walking in a crosswalk.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon and the intersection of Clairmont Road and Dresden Drive.

As police conduct their investigation, all lanes are shut down.

Brookhaven police say a truck driver who initially did not stop at the time of the collision is in custody.

Neither the victim nor the driver have been identified.

WSB Triple Team Traffic’s Alex Williams recommends drivers take Buford Highway as an alternate route.

