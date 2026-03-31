Gun found on metro Atlanta high school campus

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — An investigation is underway after a gun was found on the campus of a high school in metro Atlanta on Tuesday.
Fulton County school officials say several people alerted administration at North Springs High School about a student who might have a weapon.
School police responded to the high school in Sandy Springs immediately.
According to a letter from the North Springs High School principal, the students involved in bringing the gun on campus will be disciplined and face potential criminal charges.
This is an active investigation.