Crime And Law

Gun found on metro Atlanta high school campus

By WSB Radio News Staff
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By WSB Radio News Staff

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — An investigation is underway after a gun was found on the campus of a high school in metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

Fulton County school officials say several people alerted administration at North Springs High School about a student who might have a weapon.

School police responded to the high school in Sandy Springs immediately.

According to a letter from the North Springs High School principal, the students involved in bringing the gun on campus will be disciplined and face potential criminal charges.

This is an active investigation.

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