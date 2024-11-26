Pedestrian hit and killed at intersection in Cobb County

A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday morning just before 7 a.m. on Austell Road at the intersection with Anderson Mill Road.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit says it appears 25-year-old Comfort Nkenganyi of Lithia Springs was crossing despite the “Do Not Walk” signal was on. She was hit by a white 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by a 54-year-old Douglasville woman who tried to avoid her but could not.

Police says two other vehicles also hit Nkenganyi, but they did not stop. Nkenganyi was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.