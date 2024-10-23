Local

Pedestrian bridge under construction, will connect to new parking deck at Atlanta’s airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is getting a major upgrade when it comes to parking.

It’s all a part of a new $530 million parking deck that’s expected to be completed in 2026.

“We’re getting into the phase where it’s the least impactful,” Jordan Biegler, assistant general manager of operations said. “Tonight, it’s just the South, lower roadway, we’ll close about 830 pm to about 5 am.”

Right now, the new seven level parking deck is expected to be completed in 2026 ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience and ways to enhance capacity,” he added. " we are doing just that with the south deck.”

