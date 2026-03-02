Peachtree Corners launches effort to manage deer overpopulation

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA — The City of Peachtree Corners is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to find ways to address issues with its deer population.

The city says it is the first metro Atlanta city to set up a trail camera and road survey with a focus on deer.

City officials call it a public safety issue after a recent survey found three-quarters of Peachtree Corners residents report some type of deer-related property damage, including collisions with vehicles. The city says many residents report having an accident or near-miss involving a deer.

Peachtree Corners is contracting with USDA services for a deer population management program. Officials note that only state and federal officials can conduct wildlife management.

Participation in the federal deer population management program is voluntary for residents, including on private property.

Officials say the goal is a safer community and a healthier deer population.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.