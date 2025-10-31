Peaches recalled after possible Listeria contamination, FDA warns

ATLANTA — A nationwide recall has been issued for certain California-grown peaches over concerns they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Moonlight Companies announced it is voluntarily recalling conventional yellow and white peaches sold at retail stores across the country, between September 16 and October 29, 2025. The recall affects both individual peaches with PLU stickers and multi-pack packages.

The recall does not include peaches labeled “Washington” or “Organic.”

According to the FDA, Listeria can cause severe illness in young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, or diarrhea.

Consumers who purchased the recalled peaches are urged not to eat them and to discard them immediately. Anyone who believes they may have eaten the affected fruit and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should contact a healthcare provider.