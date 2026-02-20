Sheriff in metro Atlanta county closes 2017 Heather Turner case

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — Paulding County investigators have concluded that Heather Turner’s 2017 death was a suicide.

Sheriff Ashley Henson said a fresh review of the 35-year-old’s shooting death confirmed the original findings.

“Heather’s death has been ruled a suicide,” said Sheriff Henson.

Turner’s death had been scrutinized since the 911 call made by her husband.

Investigators said a review of the facts and evidence showed nothing had changed, and blood evidence from Turner’s hands indicates she fired the weapon.