Local

Sheriff in metro Atlanta county closes 2017 Heather Turner case

By WSB Radio News Staff
Heather Turner
By WSB Radio News Staff

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — Paulding County investigators have concluded that Heather Turner’s 2017 death was a suicide.

Sheriff Ashley Henson said a fresh review of the 35-year-old’s shooting death confirmed the original findings.

“Heather’s death has been ruled a suicide,” said Sheriff Henson.

Turner’s death had been scrutinized since the 911 call made by her husband.

Investigators said a review of the facts and evidence showed nothing had changed, and blood evidence from Turner’s hands indicates she fired the weapon.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage