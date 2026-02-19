Paulding County rolls out first fire engine with advanced life support technology

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — Paulding County Fire and Rescue has put into service its first fire engine equipped with advanced life support technology.

Engine 13 is now equipped with the latest cardiac monitor equipment, making it the first fire engine in the county with advanced life support capabilities.

Captain Steve Mapes said the new equipment includes cutting-edge cardiac monitors and other advanced tools.

“Equipment such as life hack, cardiac monitors, the very newest advanced technology,” Mapes said.

Mapes said the technology will provide paramedics with faster and more accurate data in the field.

“We’re able to provide a higher level of care than an advanced emergency medical technician or a first responder,” he said.

He added that having access to advanced diagnostic tools in the field is critical.

“For emergency medical service in the field, whether it’s the fire department, or ambulance, or military, having the ability to do a 15-leading EKG is really cutting edge,” Mapes said.

Mapes said the goal is to improve emergency medical coverage in high-demand areas and reduce response times.

“Getting the highest level emergency medical care at the point that you first encounter a patient is super important for the patient’s survivability,” he said.

Engine 13 hits the road Thursday. The addition is part of Paulding County’s Advanced Life Support program, which launched in 2021.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.