Paulding County inmate found dead in his cell

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at Paulding County Jail has died, multiple sources confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

The inmate, identified as 46-year-old Samuel Frey was found dead in cell this week.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said there are no signs of foul play at this time and that Frey was in the all by himself when it happened.

The GBI is continuing to investigate this death.

This is the second metro Atlanta inmate to die in less than a week. Earlier this week, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that 31-year-old Charles Robert Smith suffered a medical emergency in his cell and died. His death is still under investigation.