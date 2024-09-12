Pastor urges city to let them use building after padlocks found on church doors

Dr. Franklin D. Battle Sr. says padlocks were placed on his church, The Upper Room Church in Riverdale, because city officials say the property is not safe.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln shared Battle’s concerns last year when his congregation was forced to have church service outside after the City of Riverdale issued multiple citations against the property.

“We’ve been working outside in this tent for the last six months,” church member Sable Barber said.

“We would be totally finished with the building, but they wouldn’t allow anyone in the building,” Battle said.

Battle said two years ago when they moved into the property located on Highway 138, they had no issues from the city.

The building previously housed a movie theatre. After the theater closed, Channel 2 Action News found several churches used the space to hold church services.

It sat vacant for some months and the property was vandalized.

Battle said the previous church who leased the property, renovated the front of the building converting it into a sanctuary space.

“Probably about five months after we had got here, the city started complaining about graffiti on the building, cars on the parking lot which were here before we got here,” Battle said.

Lincoln walked the property with an employee on Thursday and several theaters had damage.

Battle told Lincoln he would like for the City of Riverdale to allow them to continue using the sanctuary while they work to renovate the theatres.

“It’s been very draining as well as when you’re dealing with a church it’s hard to get your congregation together when you’re meeting at different off-site locations,” he said.

Thursday, Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Riverdale city manager for a comment. We’re awaiting a response.

In a previous statement, the city said for several months the church has failed to meet standard building codes.

“As a result, the municipal court judge ordered the church to not freely access the building or use it for church functions until building and fire marshal code compliance has been achieved.

“However, regrettably, church leadership apparently chose to purposefully violate the judge’s order.

“Consequently, the municipal court judge issued a decree holding them in contempt of court.

“Again, and most emphatically, the Upper Room Church is not being treated any differently than any other building occupancy applicant. They simply must comply with the law.

“Beyond that, because it is an ongoing legal matter, we will not have any further comments.”

The city said to receive a permit to occupy the premises the church must satisfy standard building and fire marshal codes.