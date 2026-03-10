Partial government shutdown causing longer airport security wait times

ATLANTA — Airport security wait times are creating headaches for travelers as the partial government shutdown continues to impact the Department of Homeland Security.

Most of the department has been without funding since mid-February.

Transportation Security Administration employees have already received one reduced paycheck and are about to miss their first full paycheck this week.

The lack of pay has led to a shortage of TSA workers at security checkpoints, creating long lines in some cases.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is warning travelers about extended security wait times and is urging passengers to allow extra time when heading to the airport.