Parents urged to ensure children are up to date on vaccinations as measles cases grow

ATLANTA — With measles cases spreading across the country, one medical organization is urging parents to make sure their children are current on their vaccinations.

Dr. David Hill with the American Academy of Pediatrics says now is the time for families to get caught up.

“I really compare delaying vaccines to deciding you’re going to do the first 10 miles of your drive without a seatbelt. There is no advantage to not being protected,” Hill said.

Hill acknowledged that some parents may feel overwhelmed by conflicting information.

“When they hear conflicting information it can be paralyzing and it can be really frightening; and let’s face it, raising a child is already potentially a really intimidating scary thing to do,” he said.

He said childhood vaccinations help reduce the risk of severe health effects and protect others.

“There is never a more important time to protect your newborn, or your baby, or child than right now,” Hill said.

He encouraged parents to speak with their child’s doctor and confirm their immunization records are current.

“Talk to your child’s doctor and make sure that you have all the protection they need to grow up, thrive, and make sure that your family and your community are protected,” he said.

Parents can request a copy of immunization records online at no cost through the Georgia Department of Public Health or check with their doctor.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.